Ramanna plans JAC to force BJP lawmakers on CCI unit

Adilabad:Former minister Jogu Ramanna announced that a Joint Action Committee (JAC) of all parties will stage a protest in front of the Collectorate on March 19 to pressure BJP MLA Payal Shankar and BJP MP Godam Nagesh into securing a written reply from the Union minister in the Lok Sabha regarding the establishment of a new Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit at the site of the long-closed Adilabad CCI unit.

Addressing the media in Adilabad, Ramanna accused the MLA and MP of diverting attention from the issue, particularly the Central government’s tender for selling CCI scrap material instead of addressing the demand for a revival. He criticised Payal Shankar for making light of the issue, stating that instead of working towards generating employment for thousands of unemployed youth in Adilabad, he was downplaying the matter.

Ramanna further alleged that Payal Shankar had repeatedly assured the revival of the Adilabad CCI unit, citing the BJP’s control at the Centre, but ultimately failed to fulfil his promise, betraying the people.

Senior BRS leaders Vijjagiri Narayana, Saleem, and others were present during the press meet, reiterating their demand for the cement unit’s revival.



