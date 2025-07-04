Ramanna Cheruvu Choked With Trash

Hyderabad: Bowenpally’s Ramanna Cheruvu, also known as Ramannakunta lake, is fast turning into an unofficial dumping ground, as locals continue to discard plastic, metal and household waste into its dried-up bed.

Residents of Ganesh Nagar Colony told Deccan Chronicle that the lake, once a clean water body, began drying up between November and December last year. Since then, the dumping has steadily worsened.

“People don’t even think twice. They ride in on bikes and throw entire bags of garbage into the lake,” said Anil Kumar, a local resident. “It’s heartbreaking to see what the lake has become.”

Kavitha, another resident, echoed the concern. “We see people dumping trash openly every day. It’s turning into a dump yard.” According to a GHMC survey, Ramanna Cheruvu spans 6.41 acres, with 4.753 acres of water spread. In an attempt to deter dumping, residents put up a warning board at the site, but it is mostly ignored.

Locals have appealed to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to intervene and restore the lake. “HYDRAA has been rejuvenating lakes across the city. We hope they can save Ramannakunta too,” said Anil. HYDRAA officials said they will inspect the site and initiate steps to protect and restore the lake.