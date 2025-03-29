 Top
Telangana
DC Correspondent
29 March 2025 1:47 AM IST

MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur’s family safe after powerful tremors hit their Bangkok hotel during a holiday.

Ramagundam MLA’s Family Safe in Quark-Hit Bangkok
MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur. (Image: Facebook)

Nalgonda: Four members of Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur’s family, on holiday in Bangkok, Thailand, narrowly escaped a massive earthquake that rocked the city yesterday. The group — comprising his wife Manali Thakur, his younger son, daughter, and son-in-law — were staying on the 35th floor of a hotel when the tremors struck.

Officials confirmed that the hotel sustained no major damage during the quake. Following the incident, the family safely evacuated to Bangkok Airport to board their flight back to India.

After learning of the incident, Makkan Singh Raj Thakur contacted his relatives to ensure their safety and promptly traveled to Hyderabad to welcome them home.

