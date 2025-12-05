Ramagundam-Manuguru Railway Line Gets Green Signal After 10-Year Wait

Karimnagar: The Union railway ministry has given in-principle approval for the construction of the new Ramagundam-Manuguru railway line, a project pending for nearly a decade. The announcement has brought great joy to the people of Peddapalli district, who credit the sustained efforts of local MP Gaddam Vamshi Krishna for resolving long-standing railway issues in the region.

The proposed railway line is expected to be a major boon for thousands of pilgrims travelling to the Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara, one of India’s largest tribal festivals. It will provide dedicated connectivity for devotees heading to Manthani and Medaram.

MP Vamshi Krishna welcomed the approval as a historic milestone, confirming that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ambitious project has already been completed. Estimated to cost around Rs 4,000 crore, the project is now moving forward, with the railway ministry preparing to start construction soon.

He highlighted the significant benefits of the new line, noting that it will greatly support Singareni workers and the local population. Enhanced coal transportation is expected to strengthen the regional economy and improve travel facilities overall.

The MP said his focus on the project is part of a broader mission to develop the Peddapalli Parliamentary Constituency, which he pointed out has been neglected for the past 10 years. He added that expanding railway lines, improving roads, and upgrading NH-63 in the Peddapalli–Mancherial region remain his key priorities.