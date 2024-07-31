Ramagundam CP Urges People to Join ‘Each One Plant One’ programm





Karimnagar: Everyone must come forward and participate in the Van Mahotsav programme with a slogan of ‘Each one plant one’. After planting a sapling, one should take necessary steps to protect it, said Ramagundam police commissioner M. Srinivas.

The CP along with police personnel and schoolchildren participated in the programme and planted a sapling on the premises of police commissionerate here in Peddapalli district on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion, the CP said plants will play a vital role in the sustenance of mankind, for maintenance of ecological balance and protection of the environment. The saplings which are planted will grow into trees and will purify the air by taking carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen to the atmosphere.



The most important and essential species that are required for all living organisms present in the world are trees. For future generations to stay healthy, to witness good amounts of rainfall and to prevent pollution, the only possible way is planting saplings and increasing green cover.



To protect ourselves and hand over a clean and pure atmosphere to the future generations, everyone must feel it as their responsibility to participate in the afforestation programmes like Van Mahotsav and should protect the planted saplings until they grow into trees, he appealed.



DCP Raju, ACPs Ramesh, Krishna, Prakash, Venkateshwarlu, Ravi Kumar, Malla Reddy, Venkata Swamy, Narasimhulu, Pratap, Surendra and Ashok Kumar were present along with others.





