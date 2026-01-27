Ramachandra Rao Slams Govt Over Retired Employees’ Dues

Hyderabad: State BJP president Ramachandra Rao said the state government should safeguard the interests of employees demanding the release of arrears to retired staff. He was speaking at a protest held at Indira Park.

Recalling the Telangana movement, he said people were promised employment opportunities after the formation of a separate state. “We do not know about job recruitment, but the government is not paying attention to implementing the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and releasing other benefits,” he said, holding the BRS regime responsible for the present situation.

He termed it ridiculous for the government to claim credit for crediting employees’ salaries on the first day of every month. He also questioned the government’s election promise of providing an unemployment allowance of ₹4,000 after coming to power.

“It is shameful to boast about allocating ₹1,000 crore for the development of Osmania University. The BJP will continue its agitation until the pending dues of retired employees are cleared. In the municipal elections, the Congress and BRS should be taught a lesson through votes,” Ramachandra Rao said.