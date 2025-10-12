Ram Charan Meets Prime Minister, Hails His Guidance For Sports
Hyderabad: Leading star Ram Charan expressed his happiness over meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. "Honoured to meet our prime minister shri @narendramodi jee, on the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu," he wrote on his social media handle and added, "PM JI’s guidance & passion for sports will help us preserve & promote the legacy of archery worldwide."
He further said, "Congratulations to all the athletes — we hope many more will join this incredible sport for better metal and physical health."
On work front, Ram Charan is busy shooting for his much hyped movie PEDDI which is routed to be a emotional sports drama. He is paired opposite Jahnvi Kapoor in this Buchi Babu directorial slated for release on March 27, 2026.