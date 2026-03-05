Rajya Sabha Polls: Abhishek Singhvi, Narender Reddy File Nomination Papers

Hyderabad: Congress candidates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections from Telangana. The nomination papers were submitted to the Election Officer Upender Reddy. Several Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs were present on the occasion.

Abhishek Singhvi said he was fortunate to be in the Rajya Sabha for the second time and thanked the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs - Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal. Vem Narender Reddy also thanked the top leadership for giving him the opportunity to contest the Rajya Sabha elections.

Abhishek Singhvi, who is currently the sitting MP, arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. After discussions and consultations, the name of Vem Narender Reddy was also finalized. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked him to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, PCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud handed over B Forms to the candidates to facilitate them to contest the polls.