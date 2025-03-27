 Top
Rajya Sabha Member Wants Scribes Rail Discount Restored

Telangana
DC Correspondent
27 March 2025 9:58 PM IST

Ravichandra highlights the financial burden on journalists due to the suspension of the 50% train fare discount, urging the government to reinstate the concession.

Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra calls on Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at his chamber and submitted a representation urging the Centre to reinstate the railway fare concession to journalists here in Delhi on Thursday. (DC Image)

Warangal: Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra called on the Centre on Thursday to restore the railway fare concession for journalists that was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ravichandra highlighted that many journalists, often from lower and middle-income backgrounds, rely heavily on train travel to carry out their duties, and the loss of the 50 per cent discount has imposed a big financial burden on them.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra Ticket Fare Concession journalists 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
