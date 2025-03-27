Rajya Sabha Member Wants Scribes Rail Discount Restored
Warangal: Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra called on the Centre on Thursday to restore the railway fare concession for journalists that was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ravichandra highlighted that many journalists, often from lower and middle-income backgrounds, rely heavily on train travel to carry out their duties, and the loss of the 50 per cent discount has imposed a big financial burden on them.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
