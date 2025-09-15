Rajnath Singh To Lead Centre’s Telangana Liberation Day Fete Celebrations On September 17

HYDERABAD: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest for the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations being organised by the Central government at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on September 17. The event will begin at 7.30 am and conclude by noon.

The official event, which was being organised by the Narendra Modi government for the last couple of years on September 17, will be attended by several Union ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, G. Kishan Reddy, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Apart from the Union ministers, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao, former Maharashtra governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, former Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya and others will also take part in the Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds.

As part of the celebrations, a series of cultural events will be held to showcase Telangana’s rich heritage and the legacy of its liberation struggle.