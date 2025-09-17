Rajnath Singh, Shekhawat witness Photo Exhibition on Hyderabad Liberation Day

Hyderabad: A photo exhibition depicting the events and circumstances leading to Operation Polo was witnessed by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the Parade grounds in Secunderabad on Wednesday. They were accompanied by Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay and other local elected representatives.

The exhibition comprising of nearly 50 panels on historic events and freedom fighters who led the struggle for liberation was the major attraction of the Hyderabad Liberation Day 2025 celebrations organised by the Central government. The exhibition has been put up by Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture.

Inaugurated by the Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma and Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy two days ago, the exhibition has been attracting scores of visitors, especially students.