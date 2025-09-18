Rajnath Singh Compares Razakar And Pak Sponsored Terror Attacks In Pahalgam

Hyderabad:Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday drew a striking parallel between the terror unleashed by Razakars on Hindus in the Nizam state and the recent brutal attacks by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam. He condemned both as barbaric assaults on India’s social fabric and a deep stain on the country’s rich traditions and heritage.

Addressing BJP’s ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrations at the Parade Grounds, Singh emphasised that the Indian government’s Operation Sindoor delivered a decisive response to terrorists threatening national integrity, much like the historic Police Action — Operation Polo — led by India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1948.



He said Patel’s foresight and iron-will defeated the Razakars, enemies of India’s unity. Singh remarked, “The terrorists in Pahalgam asked the religion of their victims before killing, but our soldiers did not ask religion before eliminating terrorists. This is the fundamental difference between India and Pakistan.”



He highlighted India’s enduring cultural unity as its greatest strength.

The defence minister criticised the Nizam’s opposition not only to India’s unity but also to democratic principles. He revealed that the Nizam sought to merge Hyderabad — with its majority Hindu population — into Pakistan by giving financial support of `20 crore in those days.

Singh also warned that many Razakar sympathisers still exist in society, attempting to divide the nation along religious and regional lines, but the government remains resolute in driving out these divisive forces that threaten national integrity.

He pointed out that the Nizam was once one of the richest men globally and mistakenly believed his wealth could force India to surrender. However, history has proven that wealth and arrogance cannot prevail over India’s unity and integrity.

The defence minister indirectly referenced contemporary geopolitical tensions, notably US President Donald Trump’s imposition of severe trade tariffs on India, saying such attempts to coerce India would fail. “Bharat never surrendered in the past and will not surrender in the future,” he asserted.



Referring to a recent viral video from Balawalpur, Pakistan, Singh stated that family members of the notorious terrorist Masood Azhar were eliminated in a precision strike conducted by Indian forces on terror camps during Operation Sindoor, demonstrating the formidable might of India’s military.



Clarifying that India halted Operation Sindoor and agreed to a ceasefire after repeated appeals, Rajnath Singh rejected any notion that a nation could dictate terms to India, calling Operation Sindoor proof of India’s strength. He stated, “Those who don’t understand peace, India taught them in their own language.”



Today’s Bharat, he said, is confident and assertive, engaging adversaries directly and shaping its own destiny and global order. He proudly noted India’s rapid economic rise from 11th largest economy in 2014 to poised to become the third largest within a year or two.



Singh invoked Sardar Patel’s legacy of uniting Hyderabad with India on this historic day and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling Patel’s unfinished dream by fully integrating Jammu and Kashmir through the abrogation of Article 370. He said the lives of people in Kashmir and the northeastern states have significantly improved due to the Modi government’s focus on economic development.

In his address, Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national unity, strength against divisive forces, and India’s growing stature on the world stage, celebrating the enduring spirit of Bharat.

Union coal and mines minister G. Kishan Reddy accused successive state governments of deliberately suppressing the bitter historical truths about the Nizam state and the atrocities committed by the Razakars by not celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day. He alleged this was due to pressure from leaders of the MIM, a party founded by the Razakars.

Highlighting that the region gained freedom 13 months after India’s independence, Kishan Reddy announced plans to include all topics related to Hyderabad Mukti Diwas in school curricula within three years, once a new BJP government is formed in the state.

Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, noted that the Jodhpur Regiment was the second largest contingent in Operation Polo — with his own family members having participated — expressed hope that this Liberation Day would inspire the people of the region to actively contribute to building a developed (Viksit) Bharat in the near future.

Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar emphasised that the liberation movement against the Nizam’s oppressive rule deserved recognition equivalent to that of Jallianwala Bagh. However, he lamented, the state’s rulers have suppressed this history for the past 78 years.

Earlier, contingents from CRPF and CISF participated in the parade. The celebrations also featured vibrant cultural performances showcasing traditional art forms such as Nadaswaram, Kolatam, Chirutala Bhajana, Madhuri dance, Lambadi dance, Dappu dance, Gussadi dance, Marfa, Batukamma, Bonalu, and Potharajulu.