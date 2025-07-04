Rajnath Hails Sitarama Raju’s Legacy

Hyderabad: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju would be remembered not only for his resistance to British rule but also for his unwavering commitment to tribal rights.

Speaking at the 128th birth anniversary celebrations of Sitarama Raju here, Singh said the Modi government was determined to eliminate the Maoist problem by August 2026. “The forests once inhabited by tribals gradually became Naxalite strongholds. Now, these areas are witnessing rapid development. Schools for girls are being built, tourism is being promoted and basic amenities are being provided,” he said, describing the regions as “emerging growth corridors.”

He said the government's vision was aligned with Sitarama Raju’s dream of an empowered, self-reliant tribal community fully integrated into the national mainstream. The event was organised by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) in collaboration with the Union ministry of culture.

Reflecting on Sitarama Raju’s legacy, Singh noted how the revolutionary used guerrilla warfare to outsmart British forces despite lacking modern weapons. “He fought for unity across castes and aimed to build a stronger India. As a leader, his legacy continues to inspire and unite the country,” he said.

He added that electing Droupadi Murmu, a tribal woman, as the President of India reflected the Modi government’s commitment to the ideals of Sitarama Raju. Singh urged the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to set an example by taking further steps to empower tribal communities.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said the people of both Telugu states should take pride in Sitarama Raju’s legacy. He said family members of the freedom fighter, who once lived in modest huts, had now been provided with houses by the Centre. Reddy also announced that Alluri Memorial Centres would be developed in both states and dedicated to the Telugu people.

Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, addressing the gathering virtually, compared Sitarama Raju’s courage to the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Mahabharata, calling him a true Kshatriya who gave his life for the motherland. Shekhawat also virtually inaugurated the Mampa Pond in the ASR district, a site once visited by the revolutionary leader.

The event was attended by former Union ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju, B. R. Srinivas Varma, and prominent members of the Kshatriya community including A.S.N. Raju.