Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Likely to Be Delayed, Cabinet to Take a Call on June 5

Hyderabad: Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, a much-awaited scheme that provides financial assistance of up to Rs 4 lakh to youths for self-employment, is likely to be delayed because of the pending scrutiny of the applications. A decision could be taken by the Cabinet on June 5 on the implementation of this scheme.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday convened an informal meeting with his ministerial colleagues at the Integrated Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills and discussed issues relating to the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Indiramma houses, revenue meetings among others. The ministers, who visited districts on May 29 and 30, conducted review meetings with the officials and submitted their reports.

During the meeting, the ministers brought to the Chief Minister's attention that the number of applications received for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam was higher than expected and that the government needed to scrutinise the applications to ensure that ineligible persons do not benefit from the scheme.

The government has decided to announce the lists of eligible persons only after a full-scale examination. They wanted to analyse the applications in more depth and decide to identify the beneficiaries.

Though Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced the scheme earlier, the Cabinet will look into the issue on June 5 to ensure that not a single ineligible person is benefited.

In absence of an order from Bhatti, bankers have asked the applicants for their Cibil score to provide financial assistance, causing confusion among applicants.

Officials have already submitted a report to Bhatti regarding the committee appointed on the issues of employees. The Cabinet will discuss the matter and decide how to move forward on resolving the issues.

The ministers congratulated the irrigation and civil supplies Minister, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy for taking steps to ensure that the grain procurement process is carried out efficiently.