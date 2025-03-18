Rajiv Yuva Vikasam for jobless youth launched

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday launched ‘Rajiv Yuva Vikasam’ with an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore to provide employment opportunities for five lakh unemployed youth belonging to BC, SC, ST and minority groups in the state.

Stating that he is feeling happy to launch another good programme from the floor of the Assembly, Revanth Reddy announced that the process for receiving the applications for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme has started with the issue of notification of the scheme and the beneficiaries can get financial support in the range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 4 lakhs under the self-employment scheme. The beneficiaries would be announced on June 2.

He said the scheme would benefit at least 4,000 to 5,000 unemployed youth from each Assembly segment, and asked the officials to see that the scheme benefits genuine unemployed youth.

On the criticism against him that he failed to get grip over the administration even after one year in the government, Revanth Reddy asked whether dismissing two ministers and sending officials to jail, means good grip over the administration. “Delivering good governance takes time and inclusive approach always takes time, but delivers good results. It would be easy to break any system, but it takes time in going with a proactive approach,” he said.

While MLAs and MLCs should encourage their followers by giving them political positions and giving them tickets in the coming local body polls, Revanth Reddy said Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme should be extended transparently to real beneficiaries.

“It would be easy to transfer a district collector, but transferring teachers is a herculean task as transfers were not carried out for the last two decades. Since the government maintained total transparency, the teacher transfers and promotions were carried out without any trouble,” Revanth Reddy said.

Giving the increased revenue in sand sales as an example for his governance, Revanth Reddy the state government is earning Rs 3 crore to Rs 3.5 crore a day after the leakages were plugged as Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.25 crore per day received during the BRS rule. “With the sand sales alone, the government would get around Rs 1,200 crore revenue as against Rs 600 crore in the past,” he said.

Disclosing the figures released by the Central government in its socio-economic survey, Revanth Reddy said that the state had managed to reduce the unemployment ratio from 8.8 per cent to 6.1 per cent and stood top in the country by maintaining the inflation at 1.3 per cent, whereas Gujarat stood at seventh position in inflation.

Claiming that the state government is working with a mission to make Telangana a trillion-dollar economy, Revanth Reddy claimed that the state stood on top with 88 per cent collections in the state-owned taxes. Similarly, the state stood top in the country in GST collections, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Chief Minister gave a directive to implement the scheme as per a fixed schedule for issue of notification, launch of scheme, receiving the applications and even disbursal of the loan amount on the state formation day on June 2 in a transparent manner.

Stating that over 57,000 government jobs have been filled in one year, Bhatti Vikramarka said that the reforms initiated in the public service commission is helping to get regular job notifications. “The situation has come to such a stage that the students are asking time to prepare for the exams,” he said.

Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the growing drug culture stating that the state is fast moving on the same path like that of Pubjab. “The state with revolutionary spirit is fast becoming a victim of drug culture. Due to lack of jobs and employment for the last 10 years, college and university students are falling prey to ganja and synthetic drugs. The drug culture is spreading in an abnormal manner, which is difficult to anticipate. It is a terrifying thing," Revanth Reddy said and asked legislators and officials to sincerely implement the Rajiv Vikasam Scheme to wean away youth from such practices.