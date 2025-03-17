Rajiv Yuva Vikas Applications From Today

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday asked officials to take steps to accept applications from eligible candidates for providing financial assistance under the Rajiv Yuva Vikas scheme in Telangana. Bhatti Vikramarka along with minister Ponnam Prabhakar, reviewed the scheme at the Praja Bhavan.

Candidates can apply online at https://tgobmms.cgg.gov.in.

The state government had announced the Rajiv Yuva Vikas scheme to provide financial assistance to unemployed youths. Under this initiative, the government will provide up to Rs 3 lakh each to five lakh unemployed youths for self-employment for the year 2025-26. The scheme will have a budget allocation of Rs 6,000 crore.

The government invited applications from youths belonging to SCs, STs, and BCs for availing of loans between March 17 and April 5.