Rajiv Swagruha Switches to Open Auction

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TGRSCL) will now sell residential plots through open auction instead of the earlier e-auction format, offering buyers a more accessible and transparent process. Managing director V.P. Gautham said the open auctions will be conducted at Avika Convention Hall, Pedda Amberpet, near ORR Exit No. 11, on November 17 and 18. “A total of 163 open plots in Thorrur, Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda will be offered for sale through open auction,” he said.

The shift to the physical auction follows repeated requests from prospective buyers who found online bidding complex. Many said they were unable to participate due to the lack of familiarity with the digital process. After reviewing the feedback, the Corporation decided to hold open auctions to increase participation and ensure transparency.

According to TGRSCL officials, the physical method aims to give more people an equal opportunity to purchase residential plots. A total of 125 plots (200–500 sq. yards) are available in Thorrur near the Outer Ring Road, 25 plots (200–300 sq. yards) in Kurmalguda, and 13 plots (200–1,000 sq. yards) in Bahadurpally. All plots are dispute-free with completed infrastructure, ready for immediate construction.

Interested parties must submit forms and pay the earnest money deposit (EMD) by November 15. The Torrur auction will be held on November 17, 10.30 am to 5 pm and on November 18 from 2 pm to 3 pm. The Bahadurpally auction has been scheduled for November 18, between 2 pm and 3 pm, and the Kurmalguda auction is on the same day from 3 pm onwards.

The TGRSCL has generated over `400 crore from previous open auctions of flats and plots, which saw enthusiastic participation. In the first week of November alone, around 70 plots were sold via e-auction in the same three areas, earning `52 crore.

Officials said the decision to return to open auctions was made after that round, as several citizens appealed for a simpler, in-person process that allows real-time participation and fair competition.