Rajiv Swagruha Plot Auction Generated Rs.56crore

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Swagruha Corporation on Saturday earned Rs 56 crore from auctioning plots near the Outer Ring Road. Seventy plots were sold in the Thorrur area on the first day, near the ORR and at the Shamshabad airport, with the highest bid at Rs 45,000 per square yard.

The corporation had announced the auction of 105 plots in Thorrur, as well as in Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda near the ORR. The plots, 35 in Thorrur and 32 in Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda, will go under hammer on Sunday as well.

The corporation in a statement said it selected beneficiaries, specifically for middle and low-income groups, through a lottery system, for allotting 71 flats in gated communities built in Bandlaguda, Nagole and Pocharam. This enabled the corporation to generate `11 crore.