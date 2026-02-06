Rajiv Rahadari Land Notices Despite HC Status Quo

Hyderabad: New land acquisition notices have reportedly been issued to property owners along Rajiv Rahadari and with affected families have alleged harassment even as the matter remains under a High Court status quo order.

The notices, issued under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, sought personal, property and bank details for a socio-economic survey linked to the proposed elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet Junction.

One of the copies accessed shows a recipient with a property in Thokatta, Trimulgherry mandal, that set March 5, 2026, as the deadline and bore the signature of the deputy collector and land acquisition officer for State Highway 1.

Property owners said the court has directed that no work related to the project be taken up until further orders, and argued that repeated notices caused fear and mental stress. Property owners’ joint action committee (JAC) chairman Telukunta Satish Gupta said the group was not opposing the project itself but questioned the proposal for 200-feet road widening when tenders reportedly mention 100 feet. “Any action that goes against court directions may amount to contempt,” he said, adding that the JAC was open to talks.

Residents claimed that when they contacted her, special deputy collector (land acquisition) Aparna B. told them that she had not issued the notices. The official was not available for comment when reached Deccan Chronicle reached out to her. The JAC has urged property owners not to share personal or bank details until further court directions.