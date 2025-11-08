Rajiv Rahadari Land Notice Extended Till ‘26

HYDERABAD: Delays in completing preliminary land acquisition for the elevated corridor on the Rajiv Rahadari have prompted the Hyderabad district administration to extend the validity of its notification by one year, keeping the process active as surveys and objections continue in Trimulgherry and Macha Bolaram.

The project covers the proposed elevated corridor between Paradise Junction and the Outer Ring Road junction on State Highway 1.

The move ensures that land identified in the 2024 notification remained under acquisition purview until all statutory procedures were completed under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.

The order, published in the Hyderabad District Gazette on October 18, invoked Section 19(7) of the Act to prolong the validity of the preliminary notification issued under Section 11(1). The original notice, published in Gazette Number 17 on November 25, 2024, was due to lapse on November 25 this year. With the extension, the validity continues till November 25, 2026.

Officials clarified that the extension did not alter the scope of the acquisition or the proposed alignment of the project. It only ensures that the notified land remains legally active while departments complete technical surveys and process objections. “Such extensions are often invoked when acquisition has not progressed to the declaration stage,” an official said.

Rajiv Rahadari Joint Action Committee chairman Sathish Gupta, speaking on behalf of affected residents of Trimulgherry and Macha Bolaram, said families needed clarity on compensation timelines and survey markings. “We need predictable information to plan our next steps,” he said.

The Hyderabad district collectorate remains the sole administrative authority named in the notification. Officials said further progress, including the issue of a final declaration, would depend on completion of surveys and confirmation of land extent.