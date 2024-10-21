Rajiv Rahadari Expansion Sparks Protests in Secunderabad

Committee convener Satish Gupta said the owners and local businesses were facing severe distress due to the proposed road widening project, and demanded reconsideration of the decision by the government and reduction of the planned expansion from 200 feet to 100 feet wide.

He stated that several major areas within the city operated smoothly with 100-feet-wide roads whilst also having other infrastructure projects such as Metro Rail lines and flyovers.

Gupta said for the Uppal main road project, the previous government widened the road to 150 feet instead of the previously decided 200 feet. He requested the government to consider the livelihoods and interests of thousands of people whose properties and businesses were at stake.





