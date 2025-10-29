Rajendranagar Lake Repair Work Underway

Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath has directed officials to complete the restoration of Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake in Rajendranagar by the end of November. During an inspection on Tuesday, he said the 18-acre lake had shrunk to just 4.12 acres due to encroachments. After HYDRAA’s formation, the agency launched its first encroachment removal drive at the lake and cleared illegal structures, restoring it to its full spread.

Officials have since developed new inlets, outlets and floodwater mitigation systems. Officials said that they are not disturbing the Nizam-era bund of the lake and are further strengthening it. A walking track is under construction along the boundary, with two children’s play areas, open gyms, sitting zones and 24×7 CCTV surveillance to ensure safety and recreation.

Eapcet-BPC spot admissions till Oct. 30

Hyderabad: The technical education department has extended spot admissions under the TG EAPCET-BiPC stream till October 30. The extension applies to candidates seeking admission in BPharmacy, PharmaD, Biomedical Engineering, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Engineering programmes. Officials said the extension will help more students secure seats in professional colleges.

4-yr-old assaulted at anganwadi centre

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 16-year-old boy, the son of an Anganwadi worker, at a local centre in Khanapuram mandal, Warangal district. The incident occurred on October 25, when the girl’s grandmother left her at the centre. The accused reportedly took the child away in his mother’s absence and assaulted her. The girl complained of stomach pain upon returning home, prompting the grandmother to examine her and file a police complaint.

The child is undergoing treatment at a hospital, and the incident came to light on Tuesday. The incident prompted a strong response from minister for women and child welfare Seethakka. She condemned the assault, calling it “inhuman” and stating that such crimes “shake the foundation of society.” She directed officials to visit the victim’s family, ensure medical and psychological support and submit a report immediately.

The minister also warned that there would be zero tolerance for negligence in safeguarding children and promised the strictest punishment for the accused.

Harish Chandra Reddy new MGM in-charge

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed Dr P. Harish Chandra Reddy, superintendent of Government General Hospital, Mancherial, as in-charge superintendent of MGM Hospital, Warangal, with immediate effect.

The order, issued by the health, medical and family welfare department, directs Dr Reddy to assume charge from Dr K. Kishore Kumar, professor of orthopaedics, who has been relieved from additional duties at MGM.

The director of medical education has been instructed to fill the temporary vacancy at Mancherial hospital to maintain administrative continuity. Dr Reddy will continue to draw his salary from his original post until further orders. When contacted about his transfer, Dr Kishore Kumar said he could respond after reviewing the file.

Kamma leaders back Cong. in JH bypoll

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Kamma community met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday and extended their support to the Congress party in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll.

The delegation raised several issues, including representation in nominated posts, and urged the Chief Minister to install a statue of N. T. Rama Rao at Maitri Vanam, Ameerpet. The community leaders assured full backing for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, pledging to ensure a decisive victory.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responded positively, saying the government would address their requests. Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, and several community leaders were present during the meeting.