Rajanna Temple Starts 8-Day Ugadi, Sri Ramanavaratri Fete

Karimnagar: The grand eight-day celebration with religious and cultural activities has begun at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple, coinciding with Ugadi. The festivities, which will culminate in the divine wedding of Lord Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy on April 6, started on Sunday with special observances at the temple.

Temple priests performed prayers and rituals to mark the day, with special Mahanyasa Rudrabhishekam conducted for Lord Raja Rajeshwara Swamy. As part of the Ugadi celebrations, regular services, including Kalayanam and Abhishekam, have been temporarily suspended, while the priests continue with special prayers until April 6. Devotees were invited to join rituals, though the schedule may be adjusted depending on crowd levels.

A highlight of the festivities is scheduled for Sunday, April 6, at 11.55 am, when the grand divine wedding of Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy will take place, followed by a Rathotsavam in the evening. On this day, only the Kode Mokku service will be conducted, while other daily rituals such as Abhishekam, Anna Puja, Kalyanam, Kumkum Puja, Lingarchanas, and the Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Vratam will be on hold.

In a related event celebrating the new year as per the Vishwa Vasu Nama Samvatsara, the Telangana State Government honoured the chief priest of the Rajanna temple, Katukuri Venkanna, and Vedaparayana teacher, Jaganmohan Upadhyaya, with Ugadi awards at a ceremony held at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad. The awards were presented by principal secretary of the endowments department Shailaja Ramaiyer and commissioner Sridhar, who also felicitated the honoured priests with shawls, recognising their role in preserving cultural and spiritual traditions.

Temple authorities have requested devotees to take note of the revised schedule and cooperate with management to ensure the smooth conduct of these significant religious events.