Rajanna Temple Services Shifted To Bheemeshwara Swamy Temple In Vemulawada

KARIMNAGAR: All necessary arrangements have been made at the Bheemeswara Swamy Temple for devotees visiting the Sri Raja Rajeshwara (Rajanna) Temple, said Government Whip and MLA Adi Srinivas, adding that the Nitya Kalyanam ritual will be held on the upper floor of the Nithya Annadana Satram.

As part of the ongoing development of the Rajanna Temple in Vemulawada, the temple authorities and priests started Arjita Sevas at the adjoining Bheemeswara Swamy Temple on Saturday.

The Utsava Murthis (festive idols) of the main temple were brought in a Pallaki procession to the Bheemeswara temple. Adi Srinivas, along with temple executive officer Radha Bhai, took part in the event and formally launched the Kodemokku service at the new venue in Rajanna Sircilla district.

As part of the transfer, the idols of Parvathi Parameshwara and Kshetrapalaka Anantha Padmanabha Swamy were carried to the Bheemeswara temple amid a large gathering of devotees. During the expansion work, Ekantha Sevas for the main deity will continue without interruption.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the temple expansion works began after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone on November 20 last year, which includes a ₹42 crore road-widening and ₹76 crore temple expansion project.

He noted that the works are being executed under the guidance of Sringeri Peetadhipathi Sri Sri Sri Vidhushekhar Bharati, who is scheduled to visit Vemulawada on May 19 to review the development plans.

Adi Srinivas expressed hope that the blessings of Rajanna and Bheemanna will ensure Vemulawada’s transformation into a Temple City capable of serving devotees comfortably for the next century. He thanked government officials for their cooperation in the road-widening works and appealed to devotees and members of the Temple Protection Committee to extend full support during the Peetadhipathi’s visit and the ongoing development.