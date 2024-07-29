Rajanna Sircilla Police Achieve Top Recovery Rate for Lost Mobile Phones

Karimnagar: Rajanna Sircilla police officials have topped the charts in Telangana by recovering 84 percent of mobile phones lost between 20 April 2023 and July 2024, thanks to the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR).

At a press conference, district superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan announced that out of 1,200 lost cell phones, approximately 1,019, worth around ₹1 crore, were recovered and returned to their owners during a ceremony held on Monday.

Compared to other districts, excluding police commissionerates, Rajanna Sircilla police have achieved the highest recovery rate of lost mobile phones using the advanced CEIR technology.

The SP urged the public to report lost or stolen mobile phones immediately to their nearest police station. Additionally, they can visit a nearby Mee-Seva centre or log in to www.ceir.gov.in to register the details of their lost phone, which will aid the police in recovering and returning the devices.

The SP also praised the IT core team, including SI Kiran Kumar and Constable Raja Thirumalesh, for their pivotal role in identifying and recovering the stolen or lost mobile phones.