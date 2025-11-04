Rajanarasimha Consoles Injured Victims

Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday visited the Chevella community health centre (CHC) to console the injured victims and families of those who lost their lives in the road accident, assuring full support from the state government. In the morning, the minister instructed medical officers to complete the post-mortem procedures at the earliest and hand over the bodies to the families without delay. Expressing deep condolences, he said the government would extend all possible assistance to the bereaved families.

Later, the minister visited PMR Hospital, where several injured victims of the Chevella accident are undergoing treatment. Doctors briefed him on the patients’ condition, confirming that none were in a critical state. Only one person had suffered a head injury, while all others were reported to be stable.

Rajanarasimha interacted with the victims, offering words of comfort and encouragement, and spoke to the bus conductor to understand how the accident occurred. He stayed at the hospital until most of the deceased were sent to their respective hometowns.