Rajanarasimha assures better facilities, infra support and more doctors in all govt hospitals

Hyderabad:The state government has come up with a comprehensive plan to improve healthcare services in government hospitals across the state.

At a review meeting held at the Aarogyasri health care trust office here on Thursday, health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha said that the focus will be on upgrading medical facilities, improving infrastructure and ensuring better services for the public.



The minister directed officials to ensure that all government hospitals have enough doctors, medical staff, equipment, medicines and proper sanitation.



To make diagnostic services more accessible to poor families, the government is preparing a detailed plan.



In the last one year, government hospitals have seen a rise in the number of patients visiting outpatient and inpatient departments, along with an increase in surgeries. To further strengthen the system, more doctors and nurses will be hired soon, he said.



The government also plans to restructure Vaidya Vidhana Parishad as directorate of secondary healthcare. Primary healthcare centres, including palle dawakhanas, pattana dawakhanas and community health centers will be fully equipped to provide essential medical services.



To reduce overcrowding in major hospitals like Gandhi, Osmania and NIMS, the government will ensure that 90 per cent of healthcare services are available at district level hospitals. Patients will be referred to bigger hospitals only if necessary and strict rules will be implemented to ensure the presence of doctors in hospitals during duty hours.



The meeting was attended by senior health officials, including health secretary Dr Christina Z Chongthu, family welfare commissioner R.V. Karnan, TGMSIDC MD Hemant, director of health Dr Ravinder Naik and TVVP commissioner Dr. Ajay Kumar.