Rajagopal Reddy’s Diktat Affects Liquor Shop Tenders in Munugode

Nalgonda: It appears that the diktat issued by Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy regarding liquor shop regulations has discouraged people from participating in the liquor shop tenders in his constituency. Except for the Ghattuppal shop, none of the liquor shops received more than 22 applications, a figure much lower compared to other mandals in Nalgonda district.

Rajagopal Reddy had ordered that liquor shops operate only from 4 pm to 9 pm, with no sitting rooms allowed. He also warned outsiders not to apply for liquor shop licence in his constituency. For the Ghattuppal liquor shop, 73 applications were received in the 2023-25 tenders, but the number has now dropped to 45.

Overall, 1,499 applications were received for 29 liquor shops in Munugode constituency for the 2023-25 tenders, while only 932 applications have been received for the 2025-27 period.

Applications for four liquor shops in Chandur fell to 76 for the 2025-27 tenders, compared to 147 in 2023-25. In Munugode, applications dropped to 110 from 131, and in Nampally, they declined to 62 from 158. Similarly, applications for three liquor shops decreased to 50 from 126, and in Sansthan Narayanapur, they fell to 65 from 141. For the seven liquor shops in Choutuppal municipality, applications dropped to 260 from 395, while in Choutuppal mandal, the number fell to 230 from 329 in the previous notification.