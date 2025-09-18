Rajagopal Reddy Denies Quitting Congress, Starting New Party

Nalgonda: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Thursday clarified that he has no intention of quitting the Congress or launching a new political party.

On his way to Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, to attend a private programme, he stopped at a hostel near Choutuppal and addressed the media.

He said that certain people were deliberately spreading false news on social media, claiming he was leaving the Congress and travelling to Andhra Pradesh to meet YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch a new party in Telangana. “There is no truth in this,” he asserted. He alleged that some people had intentionally created a fake news design resembling that of the vernacular daily Andhra Jyothy and circulated it on social media to mislead the public. He appealed to people not to believe such propaganda.

Rajagopal Reddy explained that he was travelling to Guntur only to accompany his followers who wished to attend a private function, and later he would also visit the Sri Durga Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Vijayawada for darshan.

Stating that his family has been associated with the Congress for decades, he said that whenever he raised issues in internal party meetings or public platforms, it was only to ensure that such matters did not weaken the Congress in any region.

He also expressed concern that the alignment of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) may have been altered to benefit certain private companies. “What is wrong in demanding justice for farmers who stand to lose their lands because of the RRR?” he asked.

“I will announce any decision about my political future through a media conference. Until then, people should not believe rumours,” Rajagopal Reddy said.