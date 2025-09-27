Rajagopal Reddy Backs Land for Land Demand of Farmers

Nalgonda: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Friday supported the demand of farmers affected by the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project for land-for-land compensation.

Families from Gattuppal, Marriguda, and Sansthan Narayanapur mandals met the MLA at his camp office in Munugode and submitted a memorandum seeking land in return for land acquired. They alleged that the alignment of the southern part of the RRR was altered by the state government to spare lands belonging to a private pharmacy company at Choutuppal, resulting in the loss of their agricultural holdings.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajagopal Reddy said he backed the farmers’ demand for “land for losing land” compensation, stressing that farmers share an emotional bond with their land and that agriculture is their livelihood. “For me, the people of Munugode constituency are more important than the Congress or its government,” he said.

He added, “Though I am an MLA from the ruling party, I will fight for the affected farmers. I am also discussing the issue with MLAs of constituencies through which the southern alignment of the RRR passes, to mount pressure on the state government.”

The MLA urged the state government to explain to farmers why the RRR alignment was changed and accused opposition parties of misleading them on the issue.