Raja Singh Urges Govt to Stop Illegal Calf Sales Ahead of Bakrid

Hyderabad: BJP senior MLA T. Raja Singh urged the state government to intensify checks and stop illegal sale of calves for slaughter as such a practice was against Supreme Court directives and existing legal framework and posed a serious threat to communal harmony. He alleged that ahead of Bakrid, a large number of calves from the districts had been placed for sale in the markets at Talabkatta, Bhavaninagar, Chandrayangutta, Enginebowli, Babanagar, Bahadurpura, Santoshnagar, Yakutpura, Golconda, and Jeera etc.

The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of anti-cow slaughter laws enacted by various states, which prohibit the slaughter of cows and calves, including during religious festivals like Bakrid.

The illegal sale of calves for slaughter contravened Supreme Court rulings and state legislation aimed at protecting cattle, reflecting the judiciary's stance that animal slaughter, especially of calves and cows, must be controlled and prevented irrespective of religious occasions, he said.

BJP Minority Leader Seeks Tight Security for Muharram

Hyderabad: State BJP Minority Morcha leader Mir Firasath Ali Baqri met DGP Dr Jitender and requested him to provide enhanced security arrangements for the upcoming mourning month of Muharram in the Old City of Hyderabad. He sought comprehensive security planning at ashoorkhanas from June 27 to September 3, spanning 68 days of religious observance. He pointed out the need for deployment of specialized police forces including SHE Teams during the period.

He said the 10th Muharram procession will be held on July 6, Arbaeen procession on August 15, Chup Taziya on September 2, and Id-e-Zehra on September 3. Ali said that the DGP assured the delegation that all necessary security protocols would be reviewed and that the safety of citizens during Muharram will remain a top priority for the state police.

Aruna Appointed Chairperson of FCI Consultative Committee for Telangana

Hyderabad: The Union ministry of parliamentary affairs has issued orders appointing BJP Mahbubnagar MP D.K. Aruna, the party vice-president, as chairperson of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) consultative committee for Telangana. The committee at the state level plays a crucial inspection and advisory role in the functioning of FCI operations. Aruna thanked the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on her appointment and said that she would take charge at the earliest.

The advisory committee functions under the department of food and public distribution of the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

The committee has the authority to inspect procurement, storage, and distribution operations of food grains managed by FCI in the state. This includes inspecting any godown where complaints regarding the quality of foodgrains or malpractices have been reported. It also monitors the efficiency and transparency of FCI's activities to ensure that food security measures are properly implemented and that the quality of food grains is maintained.

Besides Members of Parliament, the committee will consist of senior FCI officials. This composition facilitates coordination between FCI and the state representatives to address local issues effectively. The consultative committee also advises on policy matters related to foodgrain management and distribution in the state, helping to improve the functioning of FCI at the regional level. The committee acts on complaints received about the quality or handling of food grains, ensuring corrective measures are taken promptly.