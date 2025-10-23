 Top
Raja Singh Urges DGP to Constitute SIT to Probe Gau Rakshak Attack Incident

Telangana
23 Oct 2025 6:27 PM IST

Raja Singh said the SIT should also examine the operations of those misusing the name of gau raksha for financial gain or unlawful activities

BJP Legislator Raja Singh said, \Since 9.30 am, Ive received seven calls. The caller threatened to kill me if we organise the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra.\ (File Image: DC)
BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Goshamahal Constituency MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday urged Director-General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to thoroughly investigate the attack on gau rakshak Sonu Singh in Pocharam on Wednesday.

In a letter to the DGP, he said the SIT should also examine the operations of those misusing the name of gau raksha for financial gain or unlawful activities and strict and exemplary action should be taken against all individuals involved in such acts to preserve the credibility and integrity of genuine gau raksha work.

“I request your urgent attention and intervention to ensure a fair and transparent investigation into the Pocharam incident,” Raja Singh said. It has been alleged that an individual named Ibrahim, is involved in illegal activities including cow trafficking.


