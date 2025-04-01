Raja Singh urges CM to instruct Hyderabad police not to create hurdles for shobha yatra

Hyderabad: Inviting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to take part in Shri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra on April 6, BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday urged him to give instructions to Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand not to create unnecessary hurdles and to allow the yatra to proceed as it always every year.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Raja Singh said that Shri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra was scheduled to take place on April 6 starting from Akashpuri Hanuman Mandir in Dhoolpet. The yatra will conclude at HVS Public School in Sultan Bazar, within Goshamahal Assembly constituency.

“I have been leading this yatra since 2010, and in all these 15 years, not a single incident has disturbed the peace of Hyderabad. Every year, lakhs of Ram bhakts participate in the yatra with devotion and discipline,” he said.

“This year, I am being pressured by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner through ACP and DCPs, citing Supreme Court rulings on sound pollution to restrict the use of sound systems during the yatra. I wish to question whether these rules are being enforced uniformly. If so, why is noise pollution heard five times a day, 12 months a year across the city without any restrictions?” he asked.

Additionally, a recent AIMIM meeting was conducted with loud sound systems and DJ music, yet no objections were raised by the authorities. This selective enforcement raises concerns that the Hyderabad police is acting under instructions from AIMIM headquarters to obstruct the yatra.

“Every year, police register cases against me for organizing the yatra, but that has never deterred me from taking it out. Even this time, the yatra will be grander than ever. No force can stop the devotion of millions of Ram bhakts,” Raja Singh said.

“I urge you to instruct the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to stop creating unnecessary hurdles and to allow the yatra to proceed as it always does every year. I also invite you to be a part of the yatra this year and witness the unwavering devotion of the people. Looking forward to your positive response,” he added.