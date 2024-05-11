Raja Singh slams KTR for making remarks against Lord Sri Rama

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Saturday slammed BRS working president KT Rama Rao for making unnecessary comments on Lord Sri Rama during an election campaign recently.



Addressing a bike rally organized in support of Karimnagar MP candidate, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on the last day of election campaigning in the district, he described Rama Rao as an atheist. “Being an atheist, Rama Rao doesn’t know about Lord Sri Rama,” he said, questioning whether Rama Rao wants Muslims votes or Hindu votes.

Urging people to strive for the massive victory of Sanjay, Raja Singh recalled the statement made by former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) against Hindus saying “Hindugallu… Bondhugallu..”

For making unnecessary remarks against Hindus in 2019 elections, Sanjay defeated the BRS candidate. “Is Sanjay bad for sending KCR’s daughter K Kavitha, who is an MLC, to prison in connection with the Delhi liquor scam?” he asked.

Referring to Lok Sabha elections, Raja Singh asked whether anyone dared to make Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister given his experience and knowledge. “These elections would decide on whom to be made as the Prime Minister. A Minister in Pakistan says that anyone including Rahul Gandhi can become Prime Minister but not Modi,” he said, alleging that Pakistan has become a base for terrorists.

He said the Congress and its alliance parties were hatching a conspiracy to make India an Islamic country. “After Modi becomes Prime Minister once again, he would bring a rule making it mandatory that everyone should give birth to only two children,” Raja Singh added.