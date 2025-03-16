Raja Singh seeks info on ASI funds for Aurangzeb's tomb

Hyderabad:BJP MLA Raja Singh has written to Union minister of culture G. Kishan Reddy demanding an inquiry into funds spent by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the upkeep of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district, Maharashtra.

In his letter, Raja Singh requested a detailed year-wise breakdown of expenditure incurred by ASI over several years for maintaining, securing, and preserving Aurangzeb’s tomb. He questioned why the government continued to allocate funds for preserving the memorial of a ruler known for inflicting suffering.



Terming Aurangzeb a "tyrant," Raja Singh insisted that public funds should not be used to maintain such sites, urging the Centre to halt further spending. He also asked for an inquiry to ascertain the exact amount spent by ASI on the tomb.



The demand comes amid ongoing political debates regarding the historical legacy and state expenditures on monuments linked to controversial historical figures.

