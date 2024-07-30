Raja Singh seeks Amit Shah’s intervention to transfer GST scam case to CBI

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to transfer the Rs.1000-crore GST scam being probed by Telangana CID to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



In a letter to Amit Shah, he was drawing the former’s attention in connection with a matter of grave concern that has significant implications for the public interest and the integrity of the administrative systems.

Recently, the Hyderabad police registered a criminal case against the Telangana former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for his alleged involvement in a fraud related to the payment of input tax credit in Goods and Services Tax (GST) transactions.

The scam, estimated to be worth more than Rs 1,000 crore, reportedly occurred during Somesh Kumar's tenure as the Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Commercial Taxes) four years ago in the BRS government. The fraudulent activities continued even after his elevation to the position of Chief Secretary, during which he remained in charge of all revenue-earning departments.

The complaint filed by Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, K. Ravi Kumar implicates Somesh Kumar along with three other individuals and a firm. The accused include S.V. Kasi Visweswara Rao, Additional Commissioner, A. Siva Rama Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of the Commercial Taxes Department; Sobhan Babu, an Assistant Professor at IIT-Hyderabad and Plianto Technologies, a technology partner of the Commercial Taxes department.

The gravity of the allegations, involving a substantial loss to the state exchequer and potential breaches of public trust, necessitates a thorough and impartial investigation. Given the scale and complexity of the scam, and the high-ranking officials involved, there are concerns regarding the efficacy and impartiality of the current investigation being conducted by the CID Telangana State.

“In light of these concerns, I earnestly request your intervention to transfer the investigation of the case to the CBI. The CBI, with its vast resources and expertise, is well-equipped to conduct a comprehensive investigation, ensuring that all aspects of the scam are thoroughly examined and the culprits are brought to justice promptly,” he added.