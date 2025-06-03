Raja Singh Says He Is Ready To Face Suspension From Party

Hyderabad: BJP senior MLA T. Raja Singh on Monday once again stated that he was ready to face suspension from the party, and threatened to “expose” how senior leaders had damaged the party.

Against the backdrop of reports that the Telangana BJP was likely to serve him notices for his failure to attend a workshop organised by the party at its state office on Sunday, Raja Singh announced that he was face suspension. “If the state party leadership serves notices, I will expose their history sheet and place it before the public,” Raja Singh said.

The MLA added that he would disclose how some leaders had caused huge damage to the party. Besides Raja Singh, many senior leaders and a prominent leader who holds a key position at the Centre had failed to turn up to the workshop, which was organised to discuss the achievements of the 11-year rule of the Modi government and convey the message to the people. The meeting also discussed the political situation in the state.

Meanwhile, Raja Singh also issued a statement stating that he had received threatening calls, in which the caller made extremely disturbing and violent threats. The caller had threatened to create harm to cows and calves and warned to eliminate me, he said.

Raja Singh urged law enforcing agencies to take immediate and strict action against the culprits.

Earlier, the Mangalhat police issued notices to Raja Singh warning him against disregarding government-assigned security arrangements, including a bulletproof car and gunmen, especially while visiting highly sensitive areas.