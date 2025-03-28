Raja Singh acquitted in hate speech case

Hyderabad: The Special Court for MP and MLA cases here on Friday acquitted BJP MLA T. Raja Singh in a hate speech case registered at Mangalhat police station. The case stemmed from a complaint that he made controversial remarks during a public speech.

Hyderabad resident Md. Jahangir reported a Facebook video of Raja Singh’s speech Bhilwara, Rajasthan, on October 3, 2023, in which the BJP leader made provocative statements about the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya, the abolition of triple talaq and India becoming a "Hindu Rashtra" by 2026. He also made remarks against the Muslim community, which the complainant argued promoted enmity between Hindus and Muslims.

Raja Singh was booked for provocation with intent to cause riot, injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace.

The court ruled in his favour, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.