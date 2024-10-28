Raj Pakala gets two-day Telangana HC relief

In a temporary relief to Raj Pakala (Rajendra Prasad), brother-in-law of BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed Mokila police not to arrest him or take coercive steps for two days in the case booked for illegal possession of foreign liquor and apprehension about use of narcotics in a party he had arranged at his Janwada farmhouse.

Meanwhile, the court directed Pakala to respond to the notices issued by the police earlier in the day, within two days. It was subject to this condition that the court gave directions to the police, which, it asked to continue with the investigation as per procedure. An advocate can accompany Pakala when he appears before the investigation team, the court said.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a house motion petition filed by Pakala claiming that the police were not acting in accordance with law, while conducting the investigation. He claimed that the case was registered to tarnish the political image of Rama Rao. He complained that the crime was registered for extraneous considerations and to target family members of his brother-in-law.

Senior counsel Mayur Reddy and Vimal Varma Vasireddy, while submitting Pakala’s contentions, said that the event was a housewarming party in which 43 relatives and close friends, including 21 men, 14 women, children and senior citizens, were present.

The police tried to colour it as a rave party and had alleged that NDPS substances were being used by the attendants. They submitted that around midnight the police had collected urine samples of all guests and searched the premises without any warrant.

They said that the Mokila police had issued notices to Pakala on Sunday evening and asked him to appear before them at 9.30 am on Monday, without giving any time to the petitioner.

Mohd. Imran Khan, additional advocate-general, said that there was no apprehension of the arrest of the petitioner. He refuted the allegation that there was a political motive in registering the FIR and submitted that the police have acted in accordance with the law. He submitted that one of the guests, Madduri Vijay, had tested positive for cocaine. Hence, it was necessary for the police to conduct an investigation, he said.

The judge posed several questions over raiding a family function and conducting tests on children, women and elderly persons. The case was adjourned to November 25.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy also expressed concern over the spike in alcohol and drug use. He pointed out that road accidents due to drunken driving were increasing by the day and this was harming innocent people. The judge also pointed out to parental behaviour in allowing children to attend parties and pubs and allowing them luxuries instead of making them to work hard.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy also said that the police were not taking steps to implement court orders in restraining pubs from allowing their customers to drive vehicles after consuming alcohol.