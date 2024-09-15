Raj-Based Cyber Fraud Arrested

Warangal: Cyber sleuths of Warangal police commissionerate on Sunday nabbed a person who committed several cyber frauds and looted crores of rupees from people in Hanamkonda.

Cyber crime ACP K. Vijay Kumar said the accused, Kalu Ram, 33, was a native of Degana town in Rajasthan state.

Ram indulged in a series of cyber frauds. He lured people by assuring them big interest if they invest in online schemes. He looted crores of rupees from people across the country. There are at least 12 cases against him across the country.