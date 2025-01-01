Raise JNTUH housekeeping staff salaries: Students

Hyderabad:The students of Jawaharlal JNTUH demanded a hike in salaries of housekeeping staff from `7,000 to `12,000, asking how the workers could survive on such meagre wages.

Led by the Students’ Protection Forum, a delegation submitted a representation to JNTUH registrar Prof. Venkateshwar Rao on Tuesday. Forum leader Rahul Naik explained the financial struggles faced by housekeeping staff.

“These workers toil from 6 am to 4 am in physically demanding jobs, yet their wages are barely sufficient to cover even basic living expenses, let alone the high cost of living in Hyderabad. On top of this, each worker spends `1,000 to `1,500 on compliance-related costs, further straining their finances,” explained Naik.

The forum demanded that salaries be raised to `12,000, including allowances for ESI and PF, effective from January. The registrar assured the delegation that the issue would be discussed in the committee overseeing outsourced staff salaries.