Rains with thunders and lighting lash Secunderabad; More to follow

Hyderabad: Heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed parts of Secunderabad on Tuesday morning disrupting vehicular movement.

Rains will continue to lash later in the day and may spread to other parts in the GHMC area, according to forecasts by the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad. "Moderate spells with thundershowers are forecasted in the GHMC area during the next two hours," the met department wrote in a social media post.