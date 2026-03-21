Rains Unsettle Telangana Mango Crop

Hyderabad: Unseasonal showers just after flowering have unsettled the mango cycle across Telangana this year, but growers and scientists say timely adjustments can still secure a stable harvest.

The rains arrived when trees typically move from flowering to fruit setting. Instead, excess moisture triggered fresh vegetative growth in some orchards, slowing fruit set and causing drop. “Fruit drop due to rain and hail can go up to nearly 30 per cent in some areas,” said Dr Veerabadhra Rao, former principal scientist at CCMB. “With rains, flowering starts again, which ideally should not happen at this stage. It can delay fruiting by three to four months, and by then it may not even be the right season.”

Experts stress that careful orchard management can still salvage the crop. Farmers are advised to avoid watering now and focus on fruit retention. “Even 5 to 10 per cent fruit sets can still turn into a viable crop if managed properly,” said a horticulture scientist from PJTSAU.

Measures such as fruit covering, adjusting pruning schedules, and advancing nursery practices are being recommended. Varietal diversification is also gaining attention, with multi‑season types like Baramasi and Royal Special offering resilience compared to traditional Banganapalli.

Dr Ravi, former scientist at SKLTSHU, said: “Diversifying varieties allows farmers to spread risk across seasons. Even if one cycle is affected, other cycles can still ensure returns.”

With changing weather becoming more common, adaptive practices are slowly becoming routine. While the season may face delays, experts believe the crop can still hold up well with early intervention.