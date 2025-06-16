 Top
Rains to Continue in Telangana Till June 22

DC Correspondent
16 Jun 2025 1:48 AM IST

Greater Hyderabad to receive moderate rainfall

Light to moderate rains are reported in southern Telangana, with the highest at Uppununthala; Hyderabad sees cloudy, cooler days. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: With the southwest monsoon remaining active, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that rainfall will continue across Telangana until at least June 22, and warned of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in most districts.

A statewide alert has been issued, advising people to stay indoors during lightning storms and avoid waterlogged areas.

Rainfall data on Sunday indicated light to moderate showers across southern Telangana, with the highest recorded rainfall at Uppununthala in Nagarkurnool district (30.5 mm). Several areas in Wanaparthy, Nalgonda, and Rangareddy districts also recorded rainfall in the 10–27 mm range. On average, Telangana received 0.6 mm of rainfall that day, which is categorised as “very light,” with Nagarkurnool (6.5 mm) and Wanaparthy (5.3 mm) receiving the most cumulative rainfall.

According to the TGDPS rainfall map, only parts of Nagarkurnool received moderate to heavy rainfall, while the rest of the state saw little to no rain. Districts in the north, such as Adilabad, Nirmal, and Jagtial, recorded zero rainfall.

In Hyderabad, light to moderate showers are expected to continue until June 19, with early mornings remaining cloudy and hazy. Maximum temperatures in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts are expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C, offering a brief respite from the summer heat.

