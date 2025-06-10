Rains Return Across Telangana

Hyderabad:After a dry spell lasting over a week, Telangana is set to witness a spell of moderate to heavy rains through the week, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across the state until June 17.

A yellow alert has been sounded for all 33 districts, with the IMD warning of thunderstorms accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph. On Tuesday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of just under 30°C, far below seasonal norms, as clouds thickened and drizzle set in.

Among the worst affected will likely be districts in southern Telangana, including Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool and Narayanpet, where isolated heavy rainfall is expected through Wednesday and Thursday. Parts of north and central Telangana, including Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jagtial and Kamareddy, are also expected to see consistent showers.

For Wednesday, the weather department has specifically forecast heavy rainfall in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal. IMD scientists said northeastern Telangana will see heavier spells on Wednesday, followed by southern parts on Thursday. “This isn’t an alarming system but part of normal monsoon behaviour. After June 14, the intensity may reduce,” said a scientist from IMD-H.

In Hyderabad, where the forecast indicates generally cloudy skies and morning haze, residents are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall and strong gusts during the early hours. The temperature is expected to hover between 23°C and 32°C. Commuters are advised to exercise caution due to low visibility and slippery roads.

Despite the sudden return of rain, officials clarified that last week’s lull wasn’t abnormal. “A short dry spell post-onset is typical of the monsoon pattern. We expect near-normal rainfall for June and more widespread activity in July,” the IMD official added.

Meanwhile, the shift in weather has brought some relief from the oppressive heat of the previous weeks. However, authorities have been asked to stay on alert, especially in areas where drainage or road infrastructure is weak.