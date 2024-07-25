Rains Recede in Andhra Pradesh; Strong Winds Forecast

Visakhapatnam: The rains receded in most parts of the state while IMD Amaravati has forecast strong surface winds for north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

A report from IMD on Thursday said strong surface winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph were likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema till July 29. It said ASR and Parvathipuram districts received rainfall since Wednesday.

Saluru received 18.4mm rainfall, Garugubilli 17.6 (both in Parvathipuram Manyam district) and Paderu (ASR district) 17 mm, Bobbili (Vizianagaram district) 16.4mm, Araku Valley (ASR district) 14.4, Rolla 6.4, Madakasira 6.2 and Hindupur 5.8 mm - all in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Weatherman said temperature might shoot up till another monsoon trough brings in rains to the state. Some parts of AP have witnessed slight increases in the maximum temperature. Tiruapathi recorded 36.8 degree C, the highest in the State and the increase was 2.4. Jangamaheswarapuram recorded 34.5 degrees C and the increase was 2 degrees C.

Kalingapatnam registered the lowest temperature of 30.2 degrees C.