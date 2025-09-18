Rains Muddy Bore Water in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains have turned the borewell water dark brown in several parts of Hyderabad, sparking concern among residents. The discolouration is suspected to be caused by mud seeping into the water.

In areas such as Safilguda and Nampally, residents said they avoided storing the water or switched off motors to prevent muddy water from entering overhead tanks. “It has been raining continuously for two days. We got muddy water when we turned on the taps. We did not store it for usage and avoided switching on our motors,” said Bhargavi, a resident of Safilguda.

Krishna, a resident of Nampally, said the issue was widespread in his neighbourhood. “We first smelled the water, thinking it might be sewage, but it wasn’t smelly, just muddy. We washed our tanks and advised our neighbours not to use the water,” he said.

The situation was worse in large apartment complexes, where families could not fully avoid using the contaminated water due to a limited drinking water supply. Several residents alerted their management, demanding immediate solutions.

Aparna, a private employee from Ameerpet, said working families found it particularly hard to manage. “My working hours did not let me think of a solution. Except for bathing and washing utensils, I couldn’t do much at home. I had to depend on drinking water cans for different needs,” she said.