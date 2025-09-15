Rains Leave Hyderabad Roads in Ruins

Hyderabad: Heavy rain on Sunday evening left Hyderabad residents grappling with clogged roads and overflowing drains on Monday. Traffic slowed as damaged stretches and waterlogging turned commutes into an ordeal. “Every rain brings the same hardships,” said a commuter.

Seshagiri Rao, a resident of Bodabanda, explained that students and office-goers had a particularly tough time. “The double road between Site 3 and Bodabanda main road and the stretch from SPR Hills to Karmiknagar is completely damaged. Parents rushing to drop children off at school on bikes face serious risks with the gravel and potholes,” he said.

The Rehmatnagar – Yousufguda check post road resembled a dirt track, jamming traffic, while the Hyderguda stretch near Bharath petrol station was inundated with overflowing sewage. “Authorities turn a blind eye,” complained Sunil Bassappa. “Several reputed schools are located here. During school hours, people have to pass through foul-smelling, dirty water,” he said.

Similar scenes played out at Indira Park Road, Fever Hospital crossroads and near the Amberpet railway bridge. “The clogging at Amberpet was later cleared, but the roads are in a terrible state with gravel scattered everywhere,” pointed out resident Jayasurya Rao.

At Lakdikapul, damaged roads caused bikers to skid. Residents said such minor accidents go unnoticed until a major mishap occurs. Bad stretches were also reported from Bapughat and Nanalnagar, with residents demanding urgent repairs. “The city is asking for solutions, not temporary fixes,” said one commuter.