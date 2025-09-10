Rains Lash Parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rain lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon, bringing heavy rains and strong lightning. The downpour was reported across Rajendranagar, Chandrayangutta, Karwan, LB Nagar, BN Reddy, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, Golkonda, Patancheru, Chandanagar, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Charminar, Serilingampally and surrounding areas.

IMD centre informed that the light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to continue in parts of the GHMC area over the next three hours.