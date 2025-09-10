 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Rains Lash Parts of Hyderabad

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 Sept 2025 4:34 PM IST

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to continue in parts of the GHMC area over the next three hours.

Rains Lash Parts of Hyderabad
x
Traffic on rainy day. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Rain lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon, bringing heavy rains and strong lightning. The downpour was reported across Rajendranagar, Chandrayangutta, Karwan, LB Nagar, BN Reddy, Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, Golkonda, Patancheru, Chandanagar, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Charminar, Serilingampally and surrounding areas.

IMD centre informed that the light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to continue in parts of the GHMC area over the next three hours.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad Hyderabad rains telangana 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X