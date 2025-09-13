Rains, Lake Release Snarl Cyberabad Traffic

Hyderabad:Traffic across several parts of Cyberabad was thrown out of gear on Friday morning following heavy overnight rain and the release of water from Himayatsagar. Cyberabad traffic police said the lake gates had been opened, leading to diversions and road closures.

In an advisory posted on X, police said the service road at Exit 17 was shut after overflow from Himayatsagar. Vehicles from Shamshabad towards Gachibowli were diverted via Kismatpur, Bandlaguda and TGPA junction, while those heading in the opposite direction were rerouted through Lords College, Kismatpur, Budwel and Aramghar.

Traffic snarls were reported across key stretches, including Miyapur junction, T-Hub junction, the Ikea–Cyber Towers route and the ROB flyover to JNTU. The morning rush was particularly choked along the IT corridor.

At Gowlidoddi, near Nawab Hotel, rain damage left potholes and broken patches that slowed movement and caused inconvenience to motorists. Police advised commuters to avoid the stretch, drive cautiously on damaged roads and allow extra travel time.

Congestion was also reported on the Hafeezpet–Kondapur RTO stretch, where additional officers were deployed to regulate traffic. Flow was further slowed between the SBI Colony signal and Parvath Nagar, with motorists cautioned of delays and urged to take alternate routes. A vehicle breakdown at the Indranagar signal towards Gachibowli added to the chaos. Police urged commuters to follow diversions, drive carefully and plan for longer travel times.



Meanwhile, weather officials issued an update for Friday, warning of “fairly widespread thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall” from the afternoon until midnight. A yellow alert was sounded in the evening, with the possibility of escalation to orange depending on conditions. Rains are expected to cover 60–80 per cent of Cyberabad with a 70 per cent probability of intense showers.